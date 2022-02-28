120,000 people cross the Western border of Ukraine on a daily basis

DENYS KARLOVSKY - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 17:54

During the last 24 hours on the 27th of February, more than 120,000 people crossed Ukraine's state border with EU countries to the West.

Source: State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Quote : "In the past 24 hours, more than 120,000 people crossed the state border of Ukraine in the West. We have to add that before the aggravation of the humanitarian situation, passenger traffic was at the level of 50,000 people.

110,000 people were registered by the State Border Guard Service to leave Ukraine. Almost 90,000 of them were Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, the highest passenger flow is in the Polish section. In the last 24 hours, this has amounted to 68,000 people. "

Details : Border Guards stated that in order to hasten the clearance of the border, they have simplified the border crossing procedure, especially for women and children. In particular, the number of documents required to cross the border has been reduced.

All parts of the border are allowed to be crossed on foot. Two additional 24-hour border crossings were opened on the border with Hungary.

The SBGS press service denied the allegations of restrictions imposed on the departure of foreigners.

Meanwhile, everyone is registered according to position within the queue. Therefore, citizens have to monitor the congestion of border crossing points themselves. The SBGS have called for the monitoring of queues and congestion at border crossing points on this webpage.