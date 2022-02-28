All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


120,000 people cross the Western border of Ukraine on a daily basis

Monday, 28 February 2022, 16:54
120,000 people cross the Western border of Ukraine on a daily basis

DENYS KARLOVSKY - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 17:54

During the last 24 hours on the 27th of February, more than 120,000 people crossed Ukraine's state border with EU countries to the West.

Source: State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Advertisement:

Quote : "In the past 24 hours, more than 120,000 people crossed the state border of Ukraine in the West. We have to add that before the aggravation of the humanitarian situation, passenger traffic was at the level of 50,000 people. 

110,000 people were registered by the State Border Guard Service to leave Ukraine. Almost 90,000 of them were Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, the highest passenger flow is in the Polish section. In the last 24 hours, this has amounted to 68,000 people. " 

Details : Border Guards stated that in order to hasten the clearance of the border, they have simplified the border crossing procedure, especially for women and children. In particular, the number of documents required to cross the border has been reduced.

All parts of the border are allowed to be crossed on foot. Two additional 24-hour border crossings were opened on the border with Hungary.

The SBGS press service denied the allegations of restrictions imposed on the departure of foreigners.

Meanwhile, everyone is registered according to position within the queue. Therefore, citizens have to monitor the congestion of border crossing points themselves. The SBGS have called for the monitoring of queues and congestion at border crossing points on this webpage.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: