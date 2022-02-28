Missile strike in Kyiv – Alert to take cover
Monday, 28 February 2022, 18:13
A missile strike alert was issued in Kyiv. Local residents were asked to urgently find shelter.
Source: Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainska Pravda source
Quote: "We ask everyone to urgently move to a civil defence shelter! There is the threat of a missile strike."
Details : According to a source of Ukrainska Pravda, one of the missiles fired at Kyiv was shot down, but other missiles still pose a threat.