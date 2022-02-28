Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Invaders continue shelling residential areas of Kharkiv

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 February 2022, 21:46

Russian occupiers continue shelling Kharkiv's residential neighbourhoods, but Ukrainian troops control the city.

Source: Deputy Head of the Regional State Administration Roman Semenuha on Facebook

In Semenuha's words: "The situation in Kharkiv as of the evening of 28 February: Ukrainian troops control the city. Invaders continue to fire at residential neighbourhoods ("Novi Doma").

Throughout the day, Russian infiltrators continued to surrender in droves, throwing off their military uniforms. Local residents are actively helping to uncover the fascists".

Details: Semenuha noted that, on 28 February, the enemy knowingly fired at residential neighbourhoods: Saltivka, Pavlove Pole and Aleksiyivka. The number of dead and wounded is being ascertained.

The regional military administration, regional council and mayor all continue their work.

