Brussel agreed to special connection of Ukraine to the EU energy system

"EUROPEAN PRAVDA" — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 21:54

The European Commission and the association of the European electric power grids has agreed to commence the process of emergency connection of Ukraine to the single electricity grid of the EU, and expect that the process will take a few weeks. Kadri Simson, the European commissioner on energy, quoted by Interfax Ukraine.

The commissioner made this statement after the EU Council meeting on energy, and explained, ‘our joint long-term priority with Ukraine is the synchronisation of the Ukrainian energy system with the European, rather than the Russian’.

Kadri Simson reminded that the Russian invasion in Ukraine started on the day when Ukraine tested the work of its energy system in an isolated regime, which was the first step to prepare for the future synchronisation with the EU.

‘I talked to German Galushchenko (the Minister of Energy in Ukraine) and he informed me that in the current conditions they would not reconnect to the Russian energy system. Ukraine asks for total synchronisation with the European energy grid. This is a technical challenge’, said the commissioner. Yet, as per her words, the technical readiness of Ukraine to take this step is high, and the European operators have agreed on the connection of Ukraine in light of the exceptional conditions.

‘This morning I met with ENTSO-E and they think that it is technically possible. Considering the time, this is not a question of hours but the question of days, most likely a few weeks," added Kadri Simson.