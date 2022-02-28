All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Brussel agreed to special connection of Ukraine to the EU energy system

European PravdaMonday, 28 February 2022, 20:54

"EUROPEAN PRAVDA"MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 21:54

The European Commission and the association of the European electric power grids has agreed to commence the process of emergency connection of Ukraine to the single electricity grid of the EU, and expect that the process will take a few weeks. Kadri Simson, the European commissioner on energy, quoted by Interfax Ukraine.

The commissioner made this statement after the EU Council meeting on energy, and explained, ‘our joint long-term priority with Ukraine is the synchronisation of the Ukrainian energy system with the European, rather than the Russian’.

Advertisement:

Kadri Simson reminded that the Russian invasion in Ukraine started on the day when Ukraine tested the work of its energy system in an isolated regime, which was the first step to prepare for the future synchronisation with the EU.

‘I talked to German Galushchenko (the Minister of Energy in Ukraine) and he informed me that in the current conditions they would not reconnect to the Russian energy system. Ukraine asks for total synchronisation with the European energy grid. This is a technical challenge’, said the commissioner. Yet, as per her words, the technical readiness of Ukraine to take this step is high, and the European operators have agreed on the connection of Ukraine in light of the exceptional conditions.

‘This morning I met with ENTSO-E and they think that it is technically possible. Considering the time, this is not a question of hours but the question of days, most likely a few weeks," added Kadri Simson.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: