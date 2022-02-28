All Sections
The EU includes Russian big businessmen on its sanctions lists

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 February 2022, 20:57

Monday, 28 February 2022, 9:57 PM

On 28 February, the European Union imposed sanctions on Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman of the Russian President, as well as on Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, and owners of the "Alfa Group" consortium Mikhail Friedman and Peter Aven.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the Official Journal of the EU.

Details: 26 Russians have been sanctioned.

The sanctions included, in particular, "Severstal’s" main owner Oleksiy Mordashov, "Rosneft" CEO Igor Sechin and "Transneft" President Mykola Tokarev, and "Sheremetyevo" Airport co-owner Oleksandra Ponomarenko.

In addition, according to the document JSC "SOGAZ" is also in the lists of sanctions.

The sanctions take effect on the day of publication of the relevant decision in the Official Journal of the EU on 28 February.

Also on the list of sanctions were Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian Interior Minister Irek Faizullin, and Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev.

In addition, restrictive measures were imposed on actor and film director Tigran Keosayan.

