All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Likelihood of Lukashenko’s military offensive still high

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 February 2022, 21:03
Likelihood of Lukashenko’s military offensive still high

Valentyna Romanenko – Monday, 28 February 2022, 22:03

The likelihood of Belarusian troops invading Ukrainian territory remains high.

Source: Centre for Defence Strategies

Advertisement:

Quote: "So far, the role of Belarus in the war against Ukraine has consisted of being the launch pad for the invasion by Russian troops, and for missile and air strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Despite Lukashenko’s declaration of neutrality, this risk will remain consistently high given the dictator’s complete dependence on Kremlin decisions and the lack of success of the aggressor’s troops."

Details: With regard to the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks, analysts note that one outcome of the negotiations between the two countries about the end of the Kremlin’s military aggression was a missile strike against Kyiv minutes after the talks ended.

Other – diplomatic – outcomes will become known later, after Ukraine’s position is formulated and conveyed to Russia.

We hope that this will be accompanied by the strengthening of practical assistance by Ukraine’s strategic partners. Taking into account the negative experience with the Minsk agreements [from 2014], the main instrument in the negotiations with Russia that is still effective is the strength of Ukraine’s armed forces, the Centre for Defence Strategies stressed.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: