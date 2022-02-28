Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Invaders have begun to blow up power substations in Kharkiv – mayor

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 February 2022, 22:38

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that Russian troops continue to shell the city and have begun to blow up power substations.

Source: Terekhov on Ukrainian TV channels

Quote: "Currently, the shelling of Kharkiv continues. More than 87 houses have been damaged. There are people who were trapped. Now we are eliminating these blockages.

The invaders have begun to blow up the substations that supply us with electricity. Some districts of Kharkiv are already disconnected from electricity, and, accordingly, there are problems with water and heat supply. That is why I can tell you that what happened and is happening in Kharkiv today is genocide. Not an operation but a war to destroy the people… This is a crime against the whole world".

Details: The mayor mentioned that public utilities are rebuilding the city's systems after the destruction. Curfew starts at 16:00, and in the afternoon, volunteers deliver food and water.

Terekhov noted that Russian troops are constantly trying to break into the city, sabotage groups are working, but "Kharkiv is holding on. Kharkiv will win".

