Military base was shelled in Okhtyrka: dozens of Ukrainian fighters were killed

Olga Glushchenko – Tuesday 01 March 2022, 04:58

Enemy artillery has shelled a military unit, killing at least 70 Ukrainian soldiers in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast.

Source: Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in Telegram

Ad verbatim: "Enemy artillery shelled the military unit yesterday. We are continuing to pull bodies from under the rubble. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and volunteers are working on the spot.

A lot of people have died. At the moment, places are being prepared in the cemetery for about 70 dead Ukrainian soldiers."

Details: Zhyvytskyi clarified that data on 200 Ukrainian fighters are being prepared.

He also noted that "the enemies also got their just desserts."

"There are a lot of Russian bodies in the city, we are collecting them. The Red Cross employees will transfer them back home," the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration said.

Background: A massive fire broke out as a result of enemy artillery attacks on an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.