All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Military base was shelled in Okhtyrka: dozens of Ukrainian fighters were killed

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 1 March 2022, 03:58

Olga Glushchenko – Tuesday 01 March 2022, 04:58

Enemy artillery has shelled a military unit, killing at least 70 Ukrainian soldiers in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast. 

Source: Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in Telegram

Advertisement:

Ad verbatim:  "Enemy artillery shelled the military unit yesterday. We are continuing to pull bodies from under the rubble. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and volunteers are working on the spot.

A lot of people have died. At the moment, places are being prepared in the cemetery for about 70 dead Ukrainian soldiers."

Details: Zhyvytskyi clarified that data on 200 Ukrainian fighters are being prepared.

He also noted that "the enemies also got their just desserts."

"There are a lot of Russian bodies in the city, we are collecting them. The Red Cross employees will transfer them back home," the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration said.

Background: A massive fire broke out as a result of enemy artillery attacks on an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: