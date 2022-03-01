Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Military base was shelled in Okhtyrka: dozens of Ukrainian fighters were killed

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 04:58

Olga Glushchenko – Tuesday 01 March 2022, 04:58

Enemy artillery has shelled a military unit, killing at least 70 Ukrainian soldiers in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast. 

Source: Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in Telegram

Ad verbatim:  "Enemy artillery shelled the military unit yesterday. We are continuing to pull bodies from under the rubble. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and volunteers are working on the spot.

A lot of people have died. At the moment, places are being prepared in the cemetery for about 70 dead Ukrainian soldiers."

Details: Zhyvytskyi clarified that data on 200 Ukrainian fighters are being prepared.

He also noted that "the enemies also got their just desserts."

"There are a lot of Russian bodies in the city, we are collecting them. The Red Cross employees will transfer them back home," the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration said.

Background: A massive fire broke out as a result of enemy artillery attacks on an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News