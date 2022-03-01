Russian military vehicles enter Kherson, aggressors taking hostages – Regional State Administration

In Kherson, Russian military vehicles are entering the city, says the head of the Regional State Administration, Gennadyi Latuga.

Source: Latuga in his comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: No additional details are available as of now, but the head of the Administration showed photos and videos of Russian armoured vehicles driving on the streets of Kherson.

Advertisement:

Upd. Laguta posted on social media that the Russian occupying forces entering Kherson are taking hostages from among local residents. They are likely to be used as human shields for the advancement of the invaders, Laguta said.

At the moment, air raid sirens are sounded in Kherson. Repeated massive explosions are heard.

Previously: As reported earlier, the Russian army established block posts at entrances to Kherson.