Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian military vehicles enter Kherson, aggressors taking hostages – Regional State Administration

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:40

In Kherson, Russian military vehicles are entering the city, says the head of the Regional State Administration, Gennadyi Latuga.

Source: Latuga in his comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: No additional details are available as of now, but the head of the Administration showed photos and videos of Russian armoured vehicles driving on the streets of Kherson.

Upd. Laguta posted on social media that the Russian occupying forces entering Kherson are taking hostages from among local residents. They are likely to be used as human shields for the advancement of the invaders, Laguta said.

At the moment, air raid sirens are sounded in Kherson. Repeated massive explosions are heard.

Previously: As reported earlier, the Russian army established block posts at entrances to Kherson.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News