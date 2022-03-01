Lukashenko tells how Putin justified attacking Ukraine from Belarus

Kateryna Tyschenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 11:23

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, has said that if Russian troops did not attack Ukraine from Belarusian territory, Ukrainian rockets would have struck Gomel and Mozyr.

Source: Lukashenko during a Security Council session and the leadership of the Council of Ministers, according to BELTA [Belarusian state news agency].

Details: According to Lukashenko, at 5am on 24 February the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, informed him that Russian troops stationed in Belarus would attack Ukraine.

Supposedly, prior to this decision being taken, Belarusian and Russian intelligence had uncovered several anti-aircraft and missile carrier divisions in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian border in Ukraine. He said that these divisions were "ready to strike at Russian troops stationed on Belarusian territory."

According to Lukashenko, at the same time as the decision to begin the "military operation" was approved, Russia launched a pre-emptive strike at this heavy weaponry.

"If this had not been done, these rockets would have struck Gomel and Mozyr," the self-proclaimed president believes.