All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is preparing disinformation about surrender. No way!"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 March 2022, 13:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov: The enemy is preparing disinformation about surrender. No way!

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 14:27 

The Defence Minister of Ukraine Alexei Reznikov warned that the enemy is preparing disinformation about the alleged capitulation of the country's military and political leadership. Reznikov denied this was the case.

Source: Reznikov on his Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "Dear Ukrainians!

"128 hours of defence.

"According to our information, the Russian occupiers are preparing to launch a large-scale informative and psychological operation in the near future. Its goal is to break the resistance of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian army using lies.

"Initially, they plan to disconnect communications. After that, there will be a lot of fake reports that the Ukrainian military and political leadership seems to have agreed to surrender.

"So-called confirmation of this fake will be distributed by allegedly signed documents, as well as filmed fake videos.

"THIS IS A LIE. There will be no surrender! Only victory!"

Details: The Minister posted a photo of himself from the city centre, urged them not to believe in fakes and to warn everyone they can. The country's leadership remains in the capital and is continuing to work.

Rezinkov noted that many of those who expected to take Kyiv in 2-3 days are already in hell.

"Ukrainian forces hold their weapons firmly and are continuing to resist. Slava Ukrayini (Glory to Ukraine)!"

The Security Service of Ukraine also emphasised that even if communications and the ability to check whether this information is reliable are lost, rest assured: there can be no capitulation or surrender of Ukraine's interests!

Verbatim: "The state's leadership, together with the people, resists the Russian troops and is doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territories from the occupiers.

All authorities, troops, security forces and law enforcement agencies will stand for victory!"

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: