Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is preparing disinformation about surrender. No way!"

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 14:27

The Defence Minister of Ukraine Alexei Reznikov warned that the enemy is preparing disinformation about the alleged capitulation of the country's military and political leadership. Reznikov denied this was the case.

Source: Reznikov on his Facebook

Quote: "Dear Ukrainians!

"128 hours of defence.

"According to our information, the Russian occupiers are preparing to launch a large-scale informative and psychological operation in the near future. Its goal is to break the resistance of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian army using lies.

"Initially, they plan to disconnect communications. After that, there will be a lot of fake reports that the Ukrainian military and political leadership seems to have agreed to surrender.

"So-called confirmation of this fake will be distributed by allegedly signed documents, as well as filmed fake videos.

"THIS IS A LIE. There will be no surrender! Only victory!"

Details: The Minister posted a photo of himself from the city centre, urged them not to believe in fakes and to warn everyone they can. The country's leadership remains in the capital and is continuing to work.

Rezinkov noted that many of those who expected to take Kyiv in 2-3 days are already in hell.

"Ukrainian forces hold their weapons firmly and are continuing to resist. Slava Ukrayini (Glory to Ukraine)!"

The Security Service of Ukraine also emphasised that even if communications and the ability to check whether this information is reliable are lost, rest assured: there can be no capitulation or surrender of Ukraine's interests!

Verbatim: "The state's leadership, together with the people, resists the Russian troops and is doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territories from the occupiers.

All authorities, troops, security forces and law enforcement agencies will stand for victory!"