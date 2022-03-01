All Sections
Countering misinformation: Telegram channels have been created for heads of state oblast administrations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:42

VALENTINA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 17:42

In order to disseminate reliable information in each region, an official telegram channel has been created for the head of the state oblast administration.

Source: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko: "Friends! Ukraine is holding up! Local authorities, together with the soldiers of the Armed Forces and the territorial defence forces, are working for our victory.

The enemy is churning out a lot of fake news to spread panic. We shall not succumb to provocation: we use official sources."

Details: Ukrainians are to receive reliable information, with an official telegram channel of the head of the state oblast administration having been created in each oblast (region):

Vinnytsia https://t.me/vinnytskaODA

Volyn https://t.me/volynskaODA

Dnipropetrovsk https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Donetsk https://t.me/pavlokyrylenko_donoda

Zhytomyr https://t.me/zhytomyrskaODA

Transcarpathian https://t.me/zakarpatskaODA

Zaporozhye https://t.me/starukhofficial

Ivano-Frankivsk https://t.me/onyshchuksvitlana

Kyiv https://t.me/kyivoda

Kirovograd https://t.me/chornamary

Luhansk https://t.me/luhanskaVTSA

Lviv https://t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

Mykolaiv https://t.me/mykolaivskaODA

Odessa https://t.me/odeskaODA

Poltava https://t.me/DMYTROLUNIN

Rivne https://t.me/s/vitalykoval8

Sumy https://t.me/Zhyvytskyy

Ternopil https://t.me/ternopilskaODA

Kharkiv https://t.me/synegubov

Kherson https://t.me/khersonskaODA

Khmelnytsky https://t.me/khmelnytskaODA

Cherkasy https://t.me/AleksandrSkichko

Chernivtsi https://t.me/chernivetskaODA

Chernihiv https://t.me/chernigivskaODA

