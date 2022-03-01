Countering misinformation: Telegram channels have been created for heads of state oblast administrations
VALENTINA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 17:42
In order to disseminate reliable information in each region, an official telegram channel has been created for the head of the state oblast administration.
Source: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko
Tymoshenko: "Friends! Ukraine is holding up! Local authorities, together with the soldiers of the Armed Forces and the territorial defence forces, are working for our victory.
The enemy is churning out a lot of fake news to spread panic. We shall not succumb to provocation: we use official sources."
Details: Ukrainians are to receive reliable information, with an official telegram channel of the head of the state oblast administration having been created in each oblast (region):
Vinnytsia https://t.me/vinnytskaODA
Volyn https://t.me/volynskaODA
Dnipropetrovsk https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
Donetsk https://t.me/pavlokyrylenko_donoda
Zhytomyr https://t.me/zhytomyrskaODA
Transcarpathian https://t.me/zakarpatskaODA
Zaporozhye https://t.me/starukhofficial
Ivano-Frankivsk https://t.me/onyshchuksvitlana
Kyiv https://t.me/kyivoda
Kirovograd https://t.me/chornamary
Luhansk https://t.me/luhanskaVTSA
Lviv https://t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official
Mykolaiv https://t.me/mykolaivskaODA
Odessa https://t.me/odeskaODA
Poltava https://t.me/DMYTROLUNIN
Rivne https://t.me/s/vitalykoval8
Sumy https://t.me/Zhyvytskyy
Ternopil https://t.me/ternopilskaODA
Kharkiv https://t.me/synegubov
Kherson https://t.me/khersonskaODA
Khmelnytsky https://t.me/khmelnytskaODA
Cherkasy https://t.me/AleksandrSkichko
Chernivtsi https://t.me/chernivetskaODA
Chernihiv https://t.me/chernigivskaODA