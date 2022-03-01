Ukraine receives dozens of NLAW and Javelin

TUESDAY, 1 MARCH, 2022, 6:15 p.m.

Ukraine has received additional weapons supplies– dozens of anti-tank guided short-range missiles (NLAW) and portable anti-aircraft missile systems (Javelin).

Source: Operational Command "North" and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Direct speech, Operational Command "North": "Thank you to our foreign partners for their support and position. We are preparing gifts for the invaders."

Details: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, there are currently thousands of NLAW and Javelin systems in Ukraine.