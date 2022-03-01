All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians' missile attack on Kharkiv this morning killed 7, injured 24

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:48
Russians' missile attack on Kharkiv this morning killed 7, injured 24

Denys Karlovs’kiy – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 19:48

A missile launched by the Russian invaders struck the central square of Kharkiv, killing 7 people and injuring 24 others, including one child.

Source: Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synegubov

Advertisement:

In Synegubov’s words: "The Russian enemy is ruthlessly destroying the civilian population of the Kharkiv region!

Today shells hit residential areas, the city centre, a hospital, and a university. Peaceful civilians were on their way to pharmacies and grocery stores. Missile strikes and volley fire are a war crime!

North Saltivka, Nova Bavaria, and the city centre were damaged…

The shelling of the building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration killed 7 people and injured 24 more, including a child. This is only preliminary data."

Details: Synegubov said that the number of victims of the air strike on a residential building on Novo-Bavarian Avenue is currently being clarified. At least 8 people were previously reported dead.

According to Synegubov, the building was completely destroyed and many people remain buried under the debris.

The Head of Kharkiv Military Administration noted that missile strikes and volley fire deployed against civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime.

Earlier:

  • Early on 1 March Russian invaders executed a missile strike on Kharkiv, hitting the central Freedom Square and seriously damaging the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. Later on, Russian invaders fired at a hospital.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to these strikes that Russia can now officially be considered a terrorist state.
  • During the day on 1 March Ukrainian defenders succeeded in bringing down a Russian bomb carrier that destroyed an apartment building on the Novo-Brovarsky Avenue.
  • On 28 February Russian forces fired at Kharkiv’s residential neighbourhoods using Grad multiple rocket launchers, which have high lethal potential. At least one woman died, one woman’s legs were blown off, and ten more civilians were injured.
  • President Zelenskyy promised that Russian war criminals will face the international tribunal for firing at Kharkiv’s civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: