Russians' missile attack on Kharkiv this morning killed 7, injured 24
Denys Karlovs’kiy – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 19:48
A missile launched by the Russian invaders struck the central square of Kharkiv, killing 7 people and injuring 24 others, including one child.
Source: Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synegubov
In Synegubov’s words: "The Russian enemy is ruthlessly destroying the civilian population of the Kharkiv region!
Today shells hit residential areas, the city centre, a hospital, and a university. Peaceful civilians were on their way to pharmacies and grocery stores. Missile strikes and volley fire are a war crime!
North Saltivka, Nova Bavaria, and the city centre were damaged…
The shelling of the building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration killed 7 people and injured 24 more, including a child. This is only preliminary data."
Details: Synegubov said that the number of victims of the air strike on a residential building on Novo-Bavarian Avenue is currently being clarified. At least 8 people were previously reported dead.
According to Synegubov, the building was completely destroyed and many people remain buried under the debris.
The Head of Kharkiv Military Administration noted that missile strikes and volley fire deployed against civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime.
Earlier:
- Early on 1 March Russian invaders executed a missile strike on Kharkiv, hitting the central Freedom Square and seriously damaging the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. Later on, Russian invaders fired at a hospital.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to these strikes that Russia can now officially be considered a terrorist state.
- During the day on 1 March Ukrainian defenders succeeded in bringing down a Russian bomb carrier that destroyed an apartment building on the Novo-Brovarsky Avenue.
- On 28 February Russian forces fired at Kharkiv’s residential neighbourhoods using Grad multiple rocket launchers, which have high lethal potential. At least one woman died, one woman’s legs were blown off, and ten more civilians were injured.
- President Zelenskyy promised that Russian war criminals will face the international tribunal for firing at Kharkiv’s civilian infrastructure.