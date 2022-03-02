Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Two Russian invaders from Ulan-Ude were wounded in Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 01:01

Olena Roshchina-- Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 01:01

The executive officer of the 36th Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation 

and the commander of the 11th airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces were wounded during the Russian offensive. The commander may have died.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook

Ad verbatim: "Today, the executive officer of the 36th Army (Ulan-Ude) of the Eastern Military District was wounded during the fierce fighting in the Chernobyl direction.

The commander of 11th airborne assault brigade (Ulan-Ude) of Airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces was lost (according to other data, got wounded) in the Siversky operating region."

Details: According to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces, "the Russian invaders have two options: get exterminated or surrender."

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed the aggressor in such a way that he (the invader -ed.) was forced to mobilise to form a reserve to continue the offensive. The enemy lost tactical initiative and slowed down," he claimed.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News