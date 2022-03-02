Two Russian invaders from Ulan-Ude were wounded in Ukraine

Olena Roshchina-- Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 01:01

The executive officer of the 36th Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation

and the commander of the 11th airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces were wounded during the Russian offensive. The commander may have died.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook

Ad verbatim: "Today, the executive officer of the 36th Army (Ulan-Ude) of the Eastern Military District was wounded during the fierce fighting in the Chernobyl direction.

The commander of 11th airborne assault brigade (Ulan-Ude) of Airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces was lost (according to other data, got wounded) in the Siversky operating region."

Details: According to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces, "the Russian invaders have two options: get exterminated or surrender."

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed the aggressor in such a way that he (the invader -ed.) was forced to mobilise to form a reserve to continue the offensive. The enemy lost tactical initiative and slowed down," he claimed.