Battles near military hospital in Kharkiv: no casualties among the defenders

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 06:07

Battles with Russian invaders have been reported near the military hospital in Kharkiv. The situation is currently under control.

Source: Suspilne citing the Head of the Regional Police Volodymyr Tymoshko

Details: According to Tymoshko, there are no casualties among the Ukrainian military personnel. Currently the situation near the hospital is under control, and security has been strengthened.

Suspil’ne Media mentions that spokesmen for the Security Service of Ukraine and the Security Service of Kharkiv did not confirm the information about the alleged landing of Russian troops in the city.

Background: