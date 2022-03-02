All Sections
Battles near military hospital in Kharkiv: no casualties among the defenders

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 05:07
Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 06:07

Battles with Russian invaders have been reported near the military hospital in Kharkiv. The situation is currently under control.

Source: Suspilne citing the Head of the Regional Police Volodymyr Tymoshko

Details: According to Tymoshko, there are no casualties among the Ukrainian military personnel. Currently the situation near the hospital is under control, and security has been strengthened.

Suspil’ne Media mentions that spokesmen for the Security Service of Ukraine and the Security Service of Kharkiv did not confirm the information about the alleged landing of Russian troops in the city.

Background: 

  • Russian troops have been attacking Kharkiv for several days.
  • Russian troops shelled Kharkiv from Grad missile launchers on February 28. The attack resulted in people being killed and wounded.
  • Russian invaders shelled the centre of Kharkiv on March 1. The shelling resulted in a massive explosion in Freedom Square near the building of the Oblast State Administration. Another missile hit the building of the Oblast State Administration. As a result of this Russian attack, 7 people were killed and 24 people injured, including one child.
  • Russian shells also hit the city hospital and the Kharkiv factory that manufactures lifting and transporting equipment. The strike resulted in casualties: people were killed and wounded.
  • It was revealed that the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, sent a strategic fighter jet to attack civilians in Kharkiv on February 28. The fighter jet fired 16 missiles at the city. This aircraft can potentially carry nuclear missiles.

