Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Battles near military hospital in Kharkiv: no casualties among the defenders

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 06:07

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 06:07

Battles with Russian invaders have been reported near the military hospital in Kharkiv. The situation is currently under control.

Source: Suspilne citing the Head of the Regional Police Volodymyr Tymoshko

Details: According to Tymoshko, there are no casualties among the Ukrainian military personnel. Currently the situation near the hospital is under control, and security has been strengthened.

Suspil’ne Media mentions that spokesmen for the Security Service of Ukraine and the Security Service of Kharkiv did not confirm the information about the alleged landing of Russian troops in the city.

Background: 

  • Russian troops have been attacking Kharkiv for several days.
  • Russian troops shelled Kharkiv from Grad missile launchers on February 28. The attack resulted in people being killed and wounded.
  • Russian invaders shelled the centre of Kharkiv on March 1. The shelling resulted in a massive explosion in Freedom Square near the building of the Oblast State Administration. Another missile hit the building of the Oblast State Administration. As a result of this Russian attack, 7 people were killed and 24 people injured, including one child.
  • Russian shells also hit the city hospital and the Kharkiv factory that manufactures lifting and transporting equipment. The strike resulted in casualties: people were killed and wounded.
  • It was revealed that the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, sent a strategic fighter jet to attack civilians in Kharkiv on February 28. The fighter jet fired 16 missiles at the city. This aircraft can potentially carry nuclear missiles.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News