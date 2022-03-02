Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Enemy attempts Kyiv offensives but suffers losses in all directions

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 07:50

As of 6am on 2 March, the 7th day of the Russian war in Ukraine, the enemy is trying to advance in all directions, but is fought off everywhere by Ukrainian defenders and is suffering losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "It is now the seventh day of Ukraine’s heroic resistance to the Russian invasion.

Unsuccessful in advancing its forces, the enemy insidiously continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on critical infrastructures in order to intimidate the civilian population, which is courageously putting up resistance to the enemy troops alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders are suffering losses in all directions."

Details: Towards Podolsk, the enemy has deployed 13 battalion tactical groups (BTGr) to try and continue the offensive on the Gorenichi, Gostomel, and Demidov front towards Kyiv. Their goal is to close off access to the capital from the northern and north-western directions.

To the north, up to 17 Russian BTGs continue offensive operations to block Kyiv from the northeast despite the loss of manpower and equipment. The invaders’ advance was stopped in the areas of Kozelets, Bobrovytsia, and Makiiv.

The enemy troops have lost their offensive potential around the Svitilnya, Peremoha, and Hostroluchcha villages.

In the Zhytomyr region, there are up to 3 BTGrs from the 5th General Division of the Russian Army.

Enemy troops continue to make unsuccessful attempts to encircle the heroic Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Lebedyn, and Okhtyrka with 2 BTGrs.

Towards Slobozhansky, up to 16 BTGrs continue the offensive operation in the direction of Krasnograd and up to 4 BTGrs towards Izyum. The invader suffered losses in this direction as well. Russian troops were stopped near the settlements of Bohodukhiv, Chuguiv, Shevchenkove.

Towards Donetsk, the invader is continuing to unsuccessfully block the city of Mariupol.

TowardsTavriya, the enemy is continuing its offensive operations around the cities and towns of Skadovsk, Gola Prystan, Kherson, Snihurivka, and Nova Kakhovka. After regrouping, Russian troops have continued to move towards Kherson and Mykolayiv. Up to 2 BTGrs are operating near the towns of Vasylivka, Chervone Pole and Novopetrivka.

In the Black Sea, the enemy is in the process of deploying a naval group and continues preparations for a naval landing operation.


The General Staff stressed that the morale of the enemy and their will to win is rapidly declining due to the steady resistance put up by our troops.

