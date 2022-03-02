Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
One Ukrainian armed vehicle captures six Russian tanks near Kharkiv

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 08:34

One battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one armed vehicle and with only one Javelin anti-tank missile captured 6 Russian tanks in one battle near Kharkiv, said journalist Yuriy Butusov.

Source: Butusov on Facebook

In Butusov’s words: "In a battle near Kharkiv, the mechanised battalion of one of the brigades of Ukrainian Armed Forces captured 6 (six) of the newest Russian T-80BVM tanks from the 200th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces commanded by Colonel Denis Kurilo (he does not have much longer in this role – on my YouTube channel I will reveal the circumstances of his shameful escape and the defeat of two battalion tactical groups of the 200th Brigade by one, and I emphasise, one battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on one combat vehicle and with one Javelin)."

Details: According to Butusov, the commander of the Ukrainian battalion has appropriated all the tanks –  soon "a freelance company using the latest Russian equipment with minimal mileage will appear as part of our battalion." Our soldiers also captured a Russian fuel servicing truck.

The journalist noted that Russian tanks are armed with the latest sub-calibre and guided missiles, which the defenders will "deploy on the remnants of the same unfortunate 200th Brigade."

