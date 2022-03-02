Shelling, quiet, fighting, missiles, death – last night in Ukraine

Iryna Balachuk — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:21

The seventh night of Russia’s war against Ukraine for some regions of Ukraine was quiet. At the same time, Russian troops continued their attacks on Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions. There are casualties.

Sources: Regional military administrations’ comments to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The night was relatively quiet in Volyn, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Khmelnytskiy, Cherkasy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Dnipro, Ternopil, Chernihiv, and Odessa Regions.

In Mykolayiv Region, there were some disturbances, but overall the night was quiet.

In Zakarpattia, the night was quiet. Many people continue to leave the country, and there are long queues at the border.

At the same time, in Zhytomyr region, the Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on private houses, with the impact from the explosion hitting a hospital and a maternity ward. 10 residential houses were destroyed. 2 people were killed, and 12 more wounded.

In Kirovohrad Region, Russian troops shelled a military air strip in Kanatove. Sirens were sounded at night and in the morning.

In Kherson, Russian military vehicles and equipment are stationed throughout the city.

Last night in Sumy was very tough. Battles raged in and around the city, and the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment. The Russian shelling continued.

In the Luhansk Region around Severodonetsk, the night was quiet. In Muratove, Russian occupiers are robbing the local population, with victims among local residents.

In the Donetsk Region, Volnovakha and Mariupol are under constant attack by the Russian forces. Kostyantynivka was attacked by the invaders with three missiles, the number of people killed is still being verified. Residents are evacuating from the area.

The situation remains difficult in Kharkiv. Russian invaders shelled residential areas throughout the night. Also at night, Russian fighter jets SU-25 dropped bombs on Chuhuyiv (Bashkirkivka and airstrip), the city of Kharkiv (power plant No.5, tank college on Poltavskiy Shlyakh St., and a dormitory on Klochkivska St. There are casualties.

In the Kyiv Region, the situation is under control. The Russian invaders are being held back. In Bila Tserkva, around 10 pm on 1 March, two explosions were heard, no casualties were reported. No territories were occupied by the Russian invaders. Around Boryspil, the situation remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Borodyanka is in a critical state. There are casualties, some people remain trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the invaders. The battle for Hostomil is ongoing.