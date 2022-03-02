Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian invaders advancing towards the largest nuclear plant in Ukraine

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:19

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:19 AM

Russian military vehicles are moving towards Energodar, the location of the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Energodar, on Telegram

Quote: "Right at this moment, the enemy has again approached Energodar. We are appealing for everyone to come to the roadblock immediately, together we shall not let them pass! We are waiting for everyone!"

Later on, Orlov said that a conversation had taken place with a representative of the Russian invaders, and they withdrew to report to their commanders.

Details: According to the mayor, the night in the city was quiet, with no fighting.

The Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Heraschenko has published photos of the Energodar roadblock.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News