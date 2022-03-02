Russian invaders advancing towards the largest nuclear plant in Ukraine

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:19 AM

Russian military vehicles are moving towards Energodar, the location of the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Energodar, on Telegram

Quote: "Right at this moment, the enemy has again approached Energodar. We are appealing for everyone to come to the roadblock immediately, together we shall not let them pass! We are waiting for everyone!"

Later on, Orlov said that a conversation had taken place with a representative of the Russian invaders, and they withdrew to report to their commanders.

Details: According to the mayor, the night in the city was quiet, with no fighting.

The Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Heraschenko has published photos of the Energodar roadblock.