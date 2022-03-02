Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:42

According to opinion polls, 88% of people believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia's attack.

Source: Rating Polling Agency

Details: At the moment, 88% of people believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia's attack, but this figure is growing every day.

Only 10% do not have such confidence. Belief in victory prevails in all regions of the country.

Meanwhile, 80% of respondents said they are ready to defend the integrity of Ukraine.

Compared to pre-war times, this figure has increased significantly (in 2020, it was 59%).

The highest level of readiness is observed in the West and in the Centre, and a slightly lower level of readiness in the South and East.

Even in the south-eastern regions there is an extremely high level of readiness to fight for the Motherland (in the South - almost 80%, in the East - almost 60%). In terms of gender, 90% of men and 70% of women are ready to fight for Ukraine with weapons.