No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:12

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that currently, it is not clear when the next round of negotiations with Russia might take place.

Source: Kuleba’s briefing on Wednesday, reported by Evropeyska Pravda

Quote: "We are ready to negotiate now, however we are in no way prepared to accept any Russian ultimatums. When the next [round of] negotiations will take place is currently unknown."

Kuleba added that the Russian’s demands remained unchanged. They are the same as were voiced by Putin in his address preceding the Russian invasion.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

