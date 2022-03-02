No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:12

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that currently, it is not clear when the next round of negotiations with Russia might take place.

Source: Kuleba’s briefing on Wednesday, reported by Evropeyska Pravda

Quote: "We are ready to negotiate now, however we are in no way prepared to accept any Russian ultimatums. When the next [round of] negotiations will take place is currently unknown."

Kuleba added that the Russian’s demands remained unchanged. They are the same as were voiced by Putin in his address preceding the Russian invasion.