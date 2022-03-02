All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:12

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:12

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that currently, it is not clear when the next round of negotiations with Russia might take place.

Source: Kuleba’s briefing on Wednesday, reported by Evropeyska Pravda

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are ready to negotiate now, however we are in no way prepared to accept any Russian ultimatums. When the next [round of] negotiations will take place is currently unknown."

Kuleba added that the Russian’s demands remained unchanged. They are the same as were voiced by Putin in his address preceding the Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: