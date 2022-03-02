All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mayor: "We will defend Odesa, fight for every house"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:14
Mayor: We will defend Odesa, fight for every house

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 12:14

The Mayor of Odessa, Henadiy Trukhanov, has declared that residents of Odessa did not want to believe right up to the last minute that there would be a war. But Odessans are ready to protect their families.

Source : Dumska with reference to Trukhanov's interview with US Vice news

Advertisement:

Trukhanov's quote: "We are ready to defend Odessa. We will not allow anyone to capture us! We did not call the Russian armed forces here and did not expect them. We regard this as a treacherous attack on our city."

Details : According to Trukhanov, Odessans will "defend the city, defend it in every neighbourhood and fight for every house."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: