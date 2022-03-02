Mayor: "We will defend Odesa, fight for every house"

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 12:14

The Mayor of Odessa, Henadiy Trukhanov, has declared that residents of Odessa did not want to believe right up to the last minute that there would be a war. But Odessans are ready to protect their families.

Source : Dumska with reference to Trukhanov's interview with US Vice news

Trukhanov's quote: "We are ready to defend Odessa. We will not allow anyone to capture us! We did not call the Russian armed forces here and did not expect them. We regard this as a treacherous attack on our city."

Details : According to Trukhanov, Odessans will "defend the city, defend it in every neighbourhood and fight for every house."