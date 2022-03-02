All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire from enemy shelling: 10 rescue workers killed on duty

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:23
Fire from enemy shelling: 10 rescue workers killed on duty

ROMAN PETRENKO – WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 13:23

Since the beginning of the war, ten Ukrainian rescue workers have been killed while extinguishing fires caused by Russian shelling.

Source : SES (State Emergency Service – ed.)

Advertisement:

Details : Rescue workers have saved the lives of more than 150 people, extinguished more than 400 fires, and evacuated more than 500 people.

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians have neutralised 416 explosive devices.

Meanwhile, 10 rescue workers have been killed and 13 injured.

The SES also stated that Poland has provided Ukraine with seven sets of modern fire and rescue equipment.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: