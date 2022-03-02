Fire from enemy shelling: 10 rescue workers killed on duty

ROMAN PETRENKO – WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 13:23

Since the beginning of the war, ten Ukrainian rescue workers have been killed while extinguishing fires caused by Russian shelling.

Source : SES (State Emergency Service – ed.)

Details : Rescue workers have saved the lives of more than 150 people, extinguished more than 400 fires, and evacuated more than 500 people.

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians have neutralised 416 explosive devices.

Meanwhile, 10 rescue workers have been killed and 13 injured.

The SES also stated that Poland has provided Ukraine with seven sets of modern fire and rescue equipment.