2000 Ukrainian civilians killed since the beginning of full-scale war

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 14:37

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 14:37

Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and aggression by Russian forces from the territory of Belarus.

Source: State Emergency Service

Quote: "A friend in need is a friend indeed. For over 160 hours Ukraine and all the Ukrainian people have been on the defensive against the insidious and cynical attacks from Russia and Belarus, and every hour means we lose the lives of our children, women and defenders.

In seven days of war, Russia has destroyed hundreds of transport infrastructure objects, houses, hospitals, kindergartens. 

Over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have died, not counting our defenders."

Details: The State Emergency Service is now focused on saving people.

They have managed to save over 150 people, put out 400 fires after enemy shelling, and have evacuated 500 people. Pyrotechnics experts have neutralised 416 explosive devices.

Unfortunately, 10 rescuers have died and 13 were injured in the process.

The rescuers would like to point out that in this difficult time for Ukraine, its ally Poland is helping by providing the Ukrainian State Emergency Service with 7 modern fire and rescue vehicles.

