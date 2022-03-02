All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2000 Ukrainian civilians killed since the beginning of full-scale war

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 March 2022, 13:37

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 14:37

Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and aggression by Russian forces from the territory of Belarus.

Source: State Emergency Service

Advertisement:

Quote: "A friend in need is a friend indeed. For over 160 hours Ukraine and all the Ukrainian people have been on the defensive against the insidious and cynical attacks from Russia and Belarus, and every hour means we lose the lives of our children, women and defenders.

In seven days of war, Russia has destroyed hundreds of transport infrastructure objects, houses, hospitals, kindergartens. 

Over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have died, not counting our defenders."

Details: The State Emergency Service is now focused on saving people.

They have managed to save over 150 people, put out 400 fires after enemy shelling, and have evacuated 500 people. Pyrotechnics experts have neutralised 416 explosive devices.

Unfortunately, 10 rescuers have died and 13 were injured in the process.

The rescuers would like to point out that in this difficult time for Ukraine, its ally Poland is helping by providing the Ukrainian State Emergency Service with 7 modern fire and rescue vehicles.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: