In Kherson, possible provocation of invaders under guise of distributing bread

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 15:07

Unknown persons in Kherson on buses are urging people through a loudspeaker to take to the streets, allegedly to get free bread.

Source: Henadiy Laguta, Head of Kherson Regional State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Right now in the city, unidentified people in Kherson are on buses urging people through a loudspeaker to go outside. They do this under the guise of distributing free bread.

I would like to inform you that the regional and local authorities do not carry out such actions. It could be provocation by the invaders."

What happened earlier: Russian military equipment is in front of the regional state administration building in Kherson, and the railway station and seaport are under the control of the Russians.