Mayor of Kherson asks journalists to help establish a "green corridor"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 March 2022, 16:37

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 17:37

Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev asks journalists to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the city.

Source: Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhaev on his Facebook

Quote: "To the attention of all media - local, regional, national, worldwide! All journalists who know me, who love Kherson, root for its fate.

Please use the power of your profession to help us establish a "green corridor" for the evacuation of the wounded and killed, and the transportation of medicines and food to the city. Without it, the city will perish!"

Details: Kolykhayev noted that he counts on the friendly participation of journalists and their ties not only with Ukrainian but also with world politicians.

Quote: "Help give Kherson a chance to save its residents from the impending humanitarian catastrophe!"

