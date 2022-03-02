All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 200 people in Borodyanka rescued from basements covered by rubble

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 19:56

OLENA ROSCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 20:56

In Borodyanka in the Kyiv Region, rescuers freed over 200 people who went into a shelter and found themselves under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the Russian shelling. 

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today, rescuers from the Bucha district in the Kyiv region and volunteers evacuated more than 200 Borodyanka residents. They had been stuck in basements and cellars under the rubble of buildings".

Background: On the seventh day of Russia's war against Ukraine, the aggressor is attacking not just military targets but residential areas of cities, it's destroying infrastructure and killing civilians.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: