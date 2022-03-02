Over 200 people in Borodyanka rescued from basements covered by rubble

OLENA ROSCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 20:56

In Borodyanka in the Kyiv Region, rescuers freed over 200 people who went into a shelter and found themselves under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the Russian shelling.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, rescuers from the Bucha district in the Kyiv region and volunteers evacuated more than 200 Borodyanka residents. They had been stuck in basements and cellars under the rubble of buildings".

Background: On the seventh day of Russia's war against Ukraine, the aggressor is attacking not just military targets but residential areas of cities, it's destroying infrastructure and killing civilians.