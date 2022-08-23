Sumy Oblast: Russians fires on communities using machine guns and star shells

Olha Hlushchenko — Monday, 22 August 2022, 00:58

The Russian troops fired mortars on the border hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities) of Shostka district and the Seredyna-Buda hromada on Monday, 22 August. The aggressors also fired three rounds of star shells [form of artillery used as a means of illuminating the battlefield during hours of darkness - ed.].

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today (22 August - ed.) the Russians attacked the border hromadas of Shostka district.

The Russians fired about 80 machine gun rounds on our territory."

Details: At around 18:00, Russian troops fired mortars on Seredyna-Buda hromada, making 2 strikes, and they also fired 3 rounds of star shells.

A fire broke out not far from the town, near the sewage treatment plant yet again, for the second time in a month.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!