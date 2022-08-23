Russia uses artillery and MLRS to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a woman

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 07:48

The night of 22 August was tense in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as it suffered four Russian attacks. A woman was killed in one of the attacks.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army has once again targeted two districts: the Kryvyi Rih district and the Nikopol district.

They used Uragans [multiple-launch rocket systems, or MLRS - ed.] to attack the Kryvyi Rih district, killing a 45-year-old woman in the Zelenodolsk hromada [amalgamated territorial community]. Her husband has sustained injuries and has been hospitalised. The family’s house has been damaged."

Details: Russian forces fired on the Nikopol district three times over the course of the night.

They used heavy artillery to attack the hromada of Marhanets, firing a total of 13 projectiles. Two women, aged 61 and 63, were injured in the city of Marhanets, one of them was hospitalised and is in moderate condition.

Six residential buildings and gas and water pipelines have been damaged.

The Russians also used artillery to shell the Chervonohryhorivka hromada, damaging a dozen houses and a power line. Up to 1,000 people have been left without power.

There were no casualties or fatalities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!