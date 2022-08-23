All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia uses artillery and MLRS to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a woman

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 23 August 2022, 07:48
Russia uses artillery and MLRS to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a woman

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 07:48

The night of 22 August was tense in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as it suffered four Russian attacks. A woman was killed in one of the attacks.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russian army has once again targeted two districts: the Kryvyi Rih district and the Nikopol district.

They used Uragans [multiple-launch rocket systems, or MLRS - ed.] to attack the Kryvyi Rih district, killing a 45-year-old woman in the Zelenodolsk hromada [amalgamated territorial community]. Her husband has sustained injuries and has been hospitalised. The family’s house has been damaged."

Details: Russian forces fired on the Nikopol district three times over the course of the night.

They used heavy artillery to attack the hromada of Marhanets, firing a total of 13 projectiles. Two women, aged 61 and 63, were injured in the city of Marhanets, one of them was hospitalised and is in moderate condition.

Six residential buildings and gas and water pipelines have been damaged.

The Russians also used artillery to shell the Chervonohryhorivka hromada, damaging a dozen houses and a power line. Up to 1,000 people have been left without power.

There were no casualties or fatalities.

 
 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: