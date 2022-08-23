All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


4 Melitopol residents taken to Moscow to be sentenced to life imprisonment – Melitopol Mayor

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 08:51

Four residents of the city of Melitopol (in Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were taken to a detention centre in Moscow on the night of 22 August, where they are expected to be sentenced to life imprisonment for their alleged subversive activities.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "Last night [22 August - ed.] we received the news that today, the Ruscists [Russian soldiers] sent four Melitopol residents to the Lefortovo detention centre in Moscow in order to sentence them to life imprisonment for their alleged subversive activities on the territory of Russia.

But we understand very well that they operated on the territory of our Ukrainian Melitopol and did not take any subversive actions. These people were forced to self-incriminate under pressure and threats [from the Russians - ed.]. The enemy customarily resorts to these methods on the [temporarily] occupied territory [of Ukraine]."

Details: Fedorov also noted that the Russian-appointed puppet leaders have put forward the idea that Ukrainian defenders will be tried in Russian-occupied Melitopol.

He said that they are planning to hold a show trial, similar to the one planned in Mariupol for 24 August.

Fedorov also expects that Ukrainians will not attend the show trial of Azovstal defenders in Mariupol because they understand that those soldiers are heroes who prevented the Russian forces from advancing further into Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News