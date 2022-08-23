Course of war can be changed for price less than that of Russian oligarch yacht – Podoliak

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 10:49

Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine has said it is possible to completely change the course of the war in Ukraine for 200 million dollars, which is less than the cost of one yacht of the Russian oligarch.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "The cost of one HIMARS system is 4 million dollars. The cost of 50 [such] systems is $200 million + ammunition. The price of achieving fire parity and effectively destroying the logistics of the Russian army is less than the price of one yacht of a Russian oligarch. It's definitely not all the money in the world, but it's something that could completely change the course of this war."

Background:

According to the UP investigation, two yachts of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich were found in Turkey, one of which is worth 600 million.

A US$70 million yacht that belongs to Kostiantyn Zhevago, one of the richest people in Ukraine, was found in Monaco.

