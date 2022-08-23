Russia conducts rocket attack on Dnipro, missile fragments are falling in the city
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 11:07
"Ukainska Pravda" — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:07
The mass media reported on the sounds of explosions in the Dnipro on the morning of 22 August.
Source: Suspilne; Borys Filatov, Dnipro Mayor, on Facebook
Quote: "Sounds similar to explosions were heard in Dnipro, correspondents report."
Details: An air-raid siren has been activated in the city and region…
Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.