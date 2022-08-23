All Sections
FSB plans terrorist attacks with massive civilian casualties in Russia – National Security Council Secretary

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 August 2022, 11:29
Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of RNBO [National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine] said that support for the war is falling in Russia and the FSB [Federal Security Service] has planned a series of terrorist attacks in that country that are supposed to end up in massive civilian casualties. 

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "Russia's support of the war is falling. The Kremlin needs public mobilisation.

The FSB is expected to organize a series of terrorist acts in Russian cities with mass civilian casualties.

Dugina is the first in this series. Unlike Russia, Ukraine is not at war with the civilian population."

Note: 

  • Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council stated that Darya Dugina, the daughter of Kremlin ideologist Alexander Dugin, was killed by Russian special services, and Ukraine is not involved in this.

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

