All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


State Bureau of Investigation identifies 2 Russian soldiers who tortured residents of the Kyiv region

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 13:33

STANISLAV POHORILOVTUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 13:33

PHOTO: The State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has identified and provided notification of the suspicion of 2 Russian occupiers who terrorised and abused the civilian population of the villages of Borodianka and Makariv in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Press service of the State Bureau of Investigation

Quote: "Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have provided notification of the suspicion to two servicemen of the 37th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Don Cossack Budapest Red Banner Order of the Red Star Brigade, and the 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (military unit 6964 of the town of Kyakhta, Buryatia)".

Details: It was established that the Russian military, which entered the territory of the Kyiv region, not only used the civilian population as a human shield, but also used torture and other types of violence against them.

In addition, the Russian military shelled residential and infrastructure buildings, and engaged in looting.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The State Bureau of Investigation assured that the identification of other war criminals of the Russian army and the documentation of their crimes is ongoing.

Background

  • On 5 August, investigators from Bellingcat and The Insider announced that they were able to identify the Russian occupier who was on video torturing a Ukrainian soldier. He turned out to be a native of Tuva named Ochur-Suge Mongush from the "Ahmat" battalion.
  • On 15 August, the journalists of Vazhnyye Istorii [Important Stories: an independent Russian website – ed.] published the names of Russian occupiers involved in the atrocities in the village of Andriivka in the Kyiv region, one of whom had confessed to the crimes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News