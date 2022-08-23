State Bureau of Investigation identifies 2 Russian soldiers who tortured residents of the Kyiv region

STANISLAV POHORILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 13:33

PHOTO: The State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has identified and provided notification of the suspicion of 2 Russian occupiers who terrorised and abused the civilian population of the villages of Borodianka and Makariv in Kyiv Oblast.

Quote: "Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have provided notification of the suspicion to two servicemen of the 37th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Don Cossack Budapest Red Banner Order of the Red Star Brigade, and the 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (military unit 6964 of the town of Kyakhta, Buryatia)".

Details: It was established that the Russian military, which entered the territory of the Kyiv region, not only used the civilian population as a human shield, but also used torture and other types of violence against them.

In addition, the Russian military shelled residential and infrastructure buildings, and engaged in looting.

The State Bureau of Investigation assured that the identification of other war criminals of the Russian army and the documentation of their crimes is ongoing.

Background:

On 5 August, investigators from Bellingcat and The Insider announced that they were able to identify the Russian occupier who was on video torturing a Ukrainian soldier. He turned out to be a native of Tuva named Ochur-Suge Mongush from the "Ahmat" battalion.

On 15 August, the journalists of Vazhnyye Istorii [Important Stories: an independent Russian website – ed.] published the names of Russian occupiers involved in the atrocities in the village of Andriivka in the Kyiv region, one of whom had confessed to the crimes.

