Collaborator Saldo's assistant blown up in targeted explosion in Kherson Region: Russian media report that he is alive

ALONA MAZURENKO – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 14:24

Ihor Telehin, a collaborator who held the position of "deputy" of the so-called "head of the internal policy department", has been blown up in a targeted explosion in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet TASS

Quote from the occupiers: "An attempt was made on Ihor Telehin, the deputy head of the department of internal policy of the Kherson Oblast, an improvised explosive device went off, the official is alive."

Details: The so-called "Oblast deputy head" Kyrylo Stremousov confirmed the information to Russian propagandists.

Kherson publications call Telehin a friend of Russian-appointed puppet governor Volodymyr Saldo and a fake "Afghan" [a person who took part in a war in Afghanistan – ed.].

Background:

On 5 August, Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed "head" of Kherson Oblast, was hospitalised in Russian-occupied Crimea. He is currently in a medically-induced coma and on assisted ventilation. Reports indicate that Saldo is to be transported on a special chartered aircraft from Crimea to a clinic in Moscow due to the deterioration of his health. His doctors suspect that he might have been poisoned. According to other sources, he might have suffered a stroke.

