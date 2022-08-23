All Sections
Collaborator Saldo's assistant blown up in targeted explosion in Kherson Region: Russian media report that he is alive

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 August 2022, 14:24
Ihor Telehin, a collaborator who held the position of "deputy" of the so-called "head of the internal policy department", has been blown up in a targeted explosion in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet TASS

Quote from the occupiers: "An attempt was made on Ihor Telehin, the deputy head of the department of internal policy of the Kherson Oblast, an improvised explosive device went off, the official is alive."

Details: The so-called "Oblast deputy head" Kyrylo Stremousov confirmed the information to Russian propagandists.

Kherson publications call Telehin a friend of Russian-appointed puppet governor Volodymyr Saldo and a fake "Afghan" [a person who took part in a war in Afghanistan – ed.].

Background:

  • On 5 August, Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed "head" of Kherson Oblast, was hospitalised in Russian-occupied Crimea. He is currently in a medically-induced coma and on assisted ventilation. Reports indicate that Saldo is to be transported on a special chartered aircraft from Crimea to a clinic in Moscow due to the deterioration of his health. His doctors suspect that he might have been poisoned. According to other sources, he might have suffered a stroke.

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

