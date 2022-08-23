All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy two ammunition depots and two command posts of Russian occupying forces in the Kherson region – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 14:55

IRYNA BALACHUKTUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 14:55

PHOTO FROM OC PIVDEN (SOUTH)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed two ammunition depots and two command posts in Kherson Oblast – in Chornobaivka, Blahodatne and Novovoskresenske.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote from OC Pivden (South): "Our missile and artillery units have destroyed an ammunition depot and the command post of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment in Chornobaivka, as well as the command post of the 331st Parachute Airborne Regiment in Novovoskresenske and another ammunition depot in Blahodatne as part of the fire missions."

Details: It is also reported that enemy losses of 23 Russians, one T-72 tank and an armoured fighting vehicle have been confirmed. The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

OC Pivden (South) noted that the situation in the operational zone on the Pivdennyi Buh front is generally tense, but under control.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News