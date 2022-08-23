Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy two ammunition depots and two command posts of Russian occupying forces in the Kherson region – Operational Command Pivden (South)

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 14:55

PHOTO FROM OC PIVDEN (SOUTH)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed two ammunition depots and two command posts in Kherson Oblast – in Chornobaivka, Blahodatne and Novovoskresenske.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote from OC Pivden (South): "Our missile and artillery units have destroyed an ammunition depot and the command post of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment in Chornobaivka, as well as the command post of the 331st Parachute Airborne Regiment in Novovoskresenske and another ammunition depot in Blahodatne as part of the fire missions."

Details: It is also reported that enemy losses of 23 Russians, one T-72 tank and an armoured fighting vehicle have been confirmed. The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

OC Pivden (South) noted that the situation in the operational zone on the Pivdennyi Buh front is generally tense, but under control.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!