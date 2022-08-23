Russian missiles hit private houses in the city of Dnipro – mayor

ROMAN PETRENKO — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 17:41

Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov said that the Russians hit private houses in the city.

Source: Borys Filatov on Facebook

Quote from Filatov: "Okay, we can already talk now, after journalists visited the explosion site.

Russians f * * * * d [hit – ed.] with missiles on private houses on Tomska street.

No military targets, nothing special… Just a village. Just private homes of ordinary people."

Details: Filatov also responded to the invaders that dozens of Russian toponyms are renamed at every session of the City Council, so that "there is no bad Russian spirit in Dnipro."

The Oblast Military Administration said that Dnipro was hit with an Iskander missile.

Background: On 23 August Russian troops attacked Nikopol with Grads [multiple launch rocket systems] and launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro – several private houses were destroyed.

