All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Sham trial of Ukrainians is not about "red lines"; it will put a complete stop to talks with Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 August 2022, 18:01
Zelenskyy: Sham trial of Ukrainians is not about red lines; it will put a complete stop to talks with Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 18:01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, confirmed that a trial of the soldiers who defended the Azovstal plant in Mariupol would make negotiations with Russia impossible.

Source: the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, publishing the remarks of President Zelenskyy at today’s meeting with media representatives after talks with Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, in Kyiv

Advertisement:

Quote: "These are understandable humane conditions. If our prisoners are treated exactly as you said, then this is not about "red lines". What negotiations can we talk about? This is the full stop. I have nothing to add".

Background:

  • Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in military intelligence reported that the occupiers were planning to copy the format of the Nuremberg trials during the show trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The first act of the trial will be held in Mariupol.
  • The occupiers intend to try not the soldiers of the Azov Special Operations Forces or Ukrainian soldiers, but allegedly the "ideology of nationalism". Thus, they are trying to achieve the goal of "denazification" declared by the Russian government.
  • The so-called "trial" is expected to be held in many locations, Mariupol being only the first of them. According to intelligence sources, occupied Kherson will be another location. However, sources consider it unlikely that this trial will be held outside of the occupied territories.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament - ed.], reported that Ukraine is asking the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to document the trial in Mariupol of the Azovstal defenders if the occupiers dare to commit this crime.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: