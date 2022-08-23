Zelenskyy: Sham trial of Ukrainians is not about "red lines"; it will put a complete stop to talks with Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 18:01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, confirmed that a trial of the soldiers who defended the Azovstal plant in Mariupol would make negotiations with Russia impossible.

Source: the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, publishing the remarks of President Zelenskyy at today’s meeting with media representatives after talks with Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, in Kyiv

Quote: "These are understandable humane conditions. If our prisoners are treated exactly as you said, then this is not about "red lines". What negotiations can we talk about? This is the full stop. I have nothing to add".

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in military intelligence reported that the occupiers were planning to copy the format of the Nuremberg trials during the show trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The first act of the trial will be held in Mariupol.

The occupiers intend to try not the soldiers of the Azov Special Operations Forces or Ukrainian soldiers, but allegedly the "ideology of nationalism". Thus, they are trying to achieve the goal of "denazification" declared by the Russian government.

The so-called "trial" is expected to be held in many locations, Mariupol being only the first of them. According to intelligence sources, occupied Kherson will be another location. However, sources consider it unlikely that this trial will be held outside of the occupied territories.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament - ed.], reported that Ukraine is asking the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to document the trial in Mariupol of the Azovstal defenders if the occupiers dare to commit this crime.

