Zelenskyy is considering participating in the G20 Summit, depending on the situation at the front

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 August 2022, 18:30
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that he is grateful for the invitation to the G20 Summit but his decision will depend on the situation at the front.

Source: the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine citing Zelenskyy at the meeting with media representatives after the talks with Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, in Kyiv

Quote: "I described the conditions required for us to be present there and said that we are grateful that Ukraine was invited. The format [of our presence] will depend on many factors. For me it will depend first and foremost on the situation at the front".

Background:

  •         Earlier, Indonesia invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, to participate in a summit in Bali.
  •         Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, in an interview with Bloomberg News, reported that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is planning to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November.

