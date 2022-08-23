Russians try to advance on three fronts but fail – General Staff report

ROMAN PETRENKO — TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Russian occupiers attempted to advance on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: summary by the General Staff on 23 August.

Details: According to the Ukrainian army, the Russian occupying forces continue to focus their efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk Oblast, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses.

On the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna fronts, the situation remains unchanged. The occupiers used barrel artillery for shelling near Mykolaivka and Zaliznyy [Iron] Bridge in Chernihiv Oblast.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russian occupying forces shelled the areas of the settlements of Udy, Sosnivka, Protopopivka, Slatyne, Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv, Petrivka, Velyki Prokhody, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk and Korobochkyne with tubed and rocket artillery. They carried out airstrikes near Pytomnyk, Kostiantynivka and Verkhnii Saltiv. In order to perform reconnaissance tasks and adjust the artillery fire, a UAV was deployed.

On the Sloviansk front, shelling was recorded near Nortsivka, Dolyna and Dibrivne. Russian soldiers carried out airstrikes near Bohorodychne. In the area of Nova Dmytrivka, another drone conducted aerial reconnaissance.

On the Kramatorsk front, the districts of Siversk, Hryhorivka and Bilenke came under fire as Russians used artillery of various types. The occupying forces used aviation for strikes near Tetianivka and Pryshyb and launched a drone to conduct reconnaissance of positions of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, fire damage was recorded in the areas of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske and Kodema. Airstrikes occurred near Soledar and Bakhmut.

The occupiers made an unsuccessful reconnaissance attempt by fighting near the village of Zaitseve and retreated.

The invaders tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Kodema, Bakhmut, Zaitseve and Kurdyumivka, but failed and retreated.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian forces continued shelling from the entire range of artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Novobakhmutivka, and Nevelske. Airstrikes took place near Marinka and Krasnohorivka.

The invaders tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops and advance in the area of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, but they failed and retreated in chaos.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russian army fired from tubed and rocket artillery near Pavlivka and Velyki Novosilky. They could not improve their tactical position in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, hostile fire was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Vyshneve. The Russian soldiers carried out airstrikes near Malynivka, Zaliznychne and Vremivka.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russian forces used tanks, tubed artillery and MLRS to shell the areas of settlements of Posad-Pokrovske, Oleksandrivka, Prybuzke, Lupareve, Myrne, Novohryhorivka, Chervona Dolyna, Pervomaiske, Kyselivka, Liubomyrivka, Andriivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykolaivka, Kniazivka and Ivanivka.

Russian soldiers conducted airstrikes near Trudoliubivka, Andriivka and Novohryhorivka. The occupiers actively used UAVs to scout the positions of Ukrainian troops and adjust artillery fire.

The naval group of the occupiers in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continues to perform the task of blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depths of the territory of Ukraine.

