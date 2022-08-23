All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Unique footage of Right Sector hitting Russians with MANPADS released on Web 

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 20:38

YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 20:38

Exclusive footage has been published on YouTube, showing the troops of the Pravyi Sector [Right Sector] Ukrainian Volunteer Corps firing on Russian positions on the north-eastern front, using anti-tank guided missiles.

Source: Ukrainskyi Svidok (Ukrainian Witness) project on YouTube

Details: The video was filmed in the spring of 2022, but in order not to reveal the immediate positions of the military and their tactics, it has been made public only now, 4 months later.

The 3rd Assault Battalion of the 2nd Company of the Right Sector is seen in the video. The location is somewhere in the northeastern front [of Ukraine], the time is April 2022. You can see in the video how the preparations take place before the combat task is complete: first, the commander conducts a division [of the unit]. Then the unit celebrates Easter. After that, the fighters receive their instructions and head for the position.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The unit takes up its position and begins to attack Russian armoured vehicles. Having completed the task, the soldiers quickly leave the position.

After completing the combat mission, the soldiers share a radio interception of conversations between the Russian military: "Be more careful. That f***ing pickup truck, there’s a mounted MANPAD set on the pickup truck." The soldiers laugh and even leave a corresponding slogan on the vehicle.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News