Unique footage of Right Sector hitting Russians with MANPADS released on Web 

YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 20:38

Exclusive footage has been published on YouTube, showing the troops of the Pravyi Sector [Right Sector] Ukrainian Volunteer Corps firing on Russian positions on the north-eastern front, using anti-tank guided missiles.

Advertisement:

Source: Ukrainskyi Svidok (Ukrainian Witness) project on YouTube

Details: The video was filmed in the spring of 2022, but in order not to reveal the immediate positions of the military and their tactics, it has been made public only now, 4 months later.

The 3rd Assault Battalion of the 2nd Company of the Right Sector is seen in the video. The location is somewhere in the northeastern front [of Ukraine], the time is April 2022. You can see in the video how the preparations take place before the combat task is complete: first, the commander conducts a division [of the unit]. Then the unit celebrates Easter. After that, the fighters receive their instructions and head for the position.

The unit takes up its position and begins to attack Russian armoured vehicles. Having completed the task, the soldiers quickly leave the position.

After completing the combat mission, the soldiers share a radio interception of conversations between the Russian military: "Be more careful. That f***ing pickup truck, there’s a mounted MANPAD set on the pickup truck." The soldiers laugh and even leave a corresponding slogan on the vehicle.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!