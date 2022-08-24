All Sections
Sumy Oblast: 80 Russian attacks on communities

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 01:59

Olha Hlushchenko — Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 01:59

The Russians have attacked the hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities) of Esman, Myropillia, Krasnopillia and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast. A total of over 80 strikes has been reported.

Source: Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi on Telegram

Details: The Russian troops hit Esman hromada eight times at 08:50.

Mortar fire at 12:50 resulted in 5 strikes.

The mortar attack in the hromada partially damaged the local power line.

Mortar fire started targeting Myropillia hromada at 16:45, with 5 strikes.

The Russians fired mortars on Krasnopillia hromada, resulting in 21 strikes.

Artillery fire on Velyka Pysarivka hromada continued from 19:25, with a total of 30 strikes fired using tubed artillery.

Zhyvytskyi reports no casualties in all cases.

The aftermath of the attack on Velyka Pysarivka hromada is being ascertained.

