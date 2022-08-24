All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Dnipro district hit twice overnight with X-22 missiles – Regional Military Administration

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 08:31
Dnipro district hit twice overnight with X-22 missiles – Regional Military Administration

OLENA ROSHCHINA – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 08:31

Russian troops hit the Dnipro district with missiles overnight on 23 August, also firing on the Nikopol and Kryviy Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration

Advertisement:

Quote from Reznichenko: "The night was one continuous air-raid... We were hit by missiles, Grad and Urahan MLRS... The Russian army targeted the Dnipro, Nikopol and Kryviy Rih districts.

Two enemy X-22 missiles landed in the Dnipro district. The explosion caused a fire. Firefighters put out the flames. Information about fatalities and casualties is being ascertained."

Details: Overnight, Telegram users reported hearing explosions in Dnipro. Correspondents from Suspilne Dnipro also reported hearing sounds similar to explosions.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that the Russians shelled the Nikopol district four times using heavy artillery and Grad MLRS.

A family was injured in Marhanets. The husband and wife received medical care and are being treated at home. In the city, two houses were destroyed, with more than 10 damaged.

The Russians fired 20 shells on Nikopol. Housing was destroyed, but no people were injured.

One house was destroyed and several were damaged in the hromada (amalgamated territorial community) of Chervonohryhorivka. No casualties have been reported.

In the Kryviy Rih district, the Russian army attacked the communities of Karpivka and Shyroke using Urahan MLRS. A power line in the village of Koshov was severed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: