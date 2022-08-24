All Sections
Dnipro district hit twice overnight with X-22 missiles – Regional Military Administration

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 08:31

Russian troops hit the Dnipro district with missiles overnight on 23 August, also firing on the Nikopol and Kryviy Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration

Quote from Reznichenko: "The night was one continuous air-raid... We were hit by missiles, Grad and Urahan MLRS... The Russian army targeted the Dnipro, Nikopol and Kryviy Rih districts.

Two enemy X-22 missiles landed in the Dnipro district. The explosion caused a fire. Firefighters put out the flames. Information about fatalities and casualties is being ascertained."

Details: Overnight, Telegram users reported hearing explosions in Dnipro. Correspondents from Suspilne Dnipro also reported hearing sounds similar to explosions.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that the Russians shelled the Nikopol district four times using heavy artillery and Grad MLRS.

A family was injured in Marhanets. The husband and wife received medical care and are being treated at home. In the city, two houses were destroyed, with more than 10 damaged.

The Russians fired 20 shells on Nikopol. Housing was destroyed, but no people were injured.

One house was destroyed and several were damaged in the hromada (amalgamated territorial community) of Chervonohryhorivka. No casualties have been reported.

In the Kryviy Rih district, the Russian army attacked the communities of Karpivka and Shyroke using Urahan MLRS. A power line in the village of Koshov was severed.

