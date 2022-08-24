All Sections
Kherson Oblast residents show occupiers their patriotic stance on Flag Day – Oblast Military Administration

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 10:04

YELLOW-BLUE RIBBONS IN KHERSON OBLAST, PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF SERHIY KHLAN 

On 23 August, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, one of the monuments in occupied Kherson was wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, and National Resistance of Ukraine leaflets appeared across Kherson Oblast.

Source: morning summary by the Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Residents of Kherson Oblast were able to demonstrate their pro-Ukrainian position on the National Flag Day of Ukraine. In particular, postcards with greetings from the "National Resistance of Ukraine" appeared in Tavriisk, Kakhovka, and Nova Kakhovka. And in Kherson, one of the monuments was wrapped in a Ukrainian flag".

Details: Meanwhile, "the pressure on the residents of the oblast is growing every day."

Currently, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Defence Ministry has published a manual for agitators in the temporarily occupied territories; they are supposed to convince local residents that the Russian military are not murderers and looters.

In their Telegram channels and on the air of propaganda TV channels, the occupiers announce the opening of the Centre for Helping the Unemployed, which will work on the basis of the employment centre.

It is also reported that the study of the Ukrainian language as a separate subject will be allowed in schools, but the local authorities add that the teaching will be conducted exclusively in Russian.

