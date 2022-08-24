All Sections
Support Us


Invaders shell Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions, there are injured

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:58
On Ukraine’s Independence Day, Russian invaders fired cluster munitions at the village of Mala Danylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people.

Source: Oleksandr Hololobov, head of Mala Danylivka village on Facebook; Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hololobov: "Mala Danylivka was shelled in different places. There are wounded among the residents who are in their yards. Infrastructure and private households were damaged."

Details: According to Syniehubov, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the occupiers are increasing the terror of the civilian population in Kharkiv Oblast.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said that the Russians fired cluster munitions at Mala Danylivka: "Private houses and infrastructure were damaged, two civilians were injured."

The wounded are currently receiving medical assistance.

The Russians are also firing artillery at the city of Derhachi.

 

Syniehubov recalled that on 24 August, during the day, a curfew continued in the Kharkiv Oblast: "The risk of shelling is very high. Stay in shelters, if possible."

