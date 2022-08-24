Western embassies move their personnel closer to shelters due to threat of Russian strikes

"EUROPEAN PRAVDA" – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:42

On the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day, some embassies put their staff closer to bunkers and sent local Ukrainian employees living on the outskirts of Kyiv to hotels with bunkers in basements.

According to the interlocutor of the Western medium, the growing shortage of high-precision missiles in Russia causes the West’s worries to grow, because if Russia decides to fire missiles on Kyiv, it will inevitably lead to civilian casualties.

The European diplomat clarifies that the use of precision weapons, such as the Kalibr cruise missiles, could take days for Russia to deploy.

Details: Foreign Policy writes that Russia had already staged mass shelling of Ukrainian cities at least once: in Odesa after the 9 May celebration, and in Mariupol, which later took severe damage and was occupied by Russian forces.

At the same time, a Ukrainian military official who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, considers it unlikely that Russia will launch strikes on foreign embassies in Kyiv.

On the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day, the United States announced that they have information that Russia is preparing strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and state institutions in the coming days.

The US Embassy urged American citizens to leave Ukraine now using ground transport, as long as it’s safe.

