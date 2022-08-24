All Sections
Child dies due to missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 August 2022, 19:49
STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 19:49

An 11-year-old child died in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of a missile attack.

Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Tymoshenko: "Synelnykove district. An 11-year-old child died as a result of a rocket strike."

Background:

  • Russian troops hit the Dnipro district with missiles overnight on 23 August, also firing on the Nikopol and Kryviy Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using multiple-launch rocket systems.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air and missile strikes on military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine carry on. Today is especially rich with air alarms.

