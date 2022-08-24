Occupiers hit railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, 22 people dead – Zelenskyy

STANISLAV POHORILOV — WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022, 21:09

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 22 people were killed and about 50 others were injured during a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Telegram "Anatolii Shtirlits"

Zelenskyy's direct speech: "Rescuers are working. But, unfortunately, the number of dead may increase. This is how we live every day. This is how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council."

In his evening address, Zelenskyy stated that the death toll has risen to 22.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Chaplyne is the source of our pain today. As of this moment, 22 people are known to have been killed. Five of them burned in a car. An 11-year-old child was killed when a Russian missile destroyed his home. Search and rescue operations at the railway station are still underway. We will absolutely hold the occupiers accountable for everything they have done. And we will definitely drive the invaders out of our land."

Previously: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office, reported that an 11-year-old child died as a result of a rocket attack in the Sinelnikovskyi district in Dnipropetrovsk region.

