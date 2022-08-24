UN and IAEA must offer security guarantees to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Human Rights Commissioners Ombudsman

STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 22:40

Dmytro Lubinets, Human Rights Commissioner in the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament - ed.], has called on the United Nations (UN) Organisation and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to offer security guarantees to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the staff who maintain the plant.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Quote from Lubinets: "As the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner, I am once again calling on the UN Secretary-General, the IAEA and the entire world to ensure that a security mission comes to to the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible, to demilitarise the territory of the plant and to offer security guarantees to the ZNPP and the staff who maintain the plant."

Details: Lubinets emphasised that the ZNPP staff detained by the Russian troops have broken neither Ukrainian legislation nor international law.

Lubinets said that the power plant is Ukrainian and that it employs Ukrainian staff, who are free to communicate with anyone who might be able to ensure the integrity of the ZNPP.

And yet the Russian soldiers are detaining, torturing and killing power plant staff. The Russian occupiers themselves say that they have detained 26 people since March.

Lubinets insisted that the persecution of the ZNPP staff has to stop for the sake of the plant’s safety.

Background: Russian media reported on 24 August that the Russian military "detained" two Zaporizhzhia NPP employees for allegedly collaborating with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

